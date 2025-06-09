More tickets released for Drua–Highlanders clash

[Source: File]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua have increased ticket availability across several categories, offering more affordable options for fans ahead of their Round 12 clash against the Highlanders at Churchill Park in Ba.

The move comes following overwhelming demand during the Drua’s first match in Ba earlier this season, which sold out as thousands of fans missed out on securing entry.

The return to Govind Park on May 2 is expected to draw another massive crowd, with the Drua Nation eager to back their side once again in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Head of Sales Josefa Vanuaca says the decision is driven by fan demand and the desire to make matches more accessible.

Article continues after advertisement

“History is calling once again in Ba as the Drua return… and we are hoping the Drua Nation can do it again.”

Vanuaca acknowledged the disappointment from supporters who were unable to attend the previous fixture and confirmed steps have been taken to improve access and match-day experience.

“We have heard our fans loud and clear… our fans are the heartbeat of the Drua, so we are making a lot more affordable tickets available for them.”

Additional space has been created on the grass embankment, while improved seating management systems will be in place to ensure smoother entry and better organisation inside the venue.

“With tickets starting as low as $15, we are committed to making this an organised and unforgettable experience for the whole family.”

Ticket prices begin at $15 for East Grass Embankment, with children’s tickets from $10. Premium seating options range up to $120, depending on category.

Fans are being urged to secure their tickets early, with high demand expected once again for the upcoming fixture against the Highlanders — a team the Drua are yet to defeat.

Tickets are available online via the Drua ticketing platform, as well as at selected outlets including Jack’s of Fiji, Shop N Save Supermarkets, Ba Town Council and Prouds.