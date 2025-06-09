Holiday travel leads March growth

[Photo: FILE]

The tourism sector set a new record in March, with 71,765 visitors arriving during the month.

This is the highest March figure on record.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics in its Provisional Visitor Arrivals showed a 12.4 per cent increase from March last year.

It also shows a sharp 32.4 per cent rise from February’s total of 54,219.

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The figures confirm a steady upward trend since 2022. There was a dip last year when arrivals fell to 63,842.

However, numbers rebounded strongly this year, surpassing the 2024 total of 69,335. Most visitors arrived by air, with 70,518 recorded. Only 1,247 came by sea, mainly seamen on fishing vessels.

Holiday travel remained the main driver of arrivals. It accounted for 78 per cent of all visitors. Those visiting friends and relatives made up 6.7 per cent.

Business travel accounted for 3 per cent. The remaining 12.3 per cent travelled for other reasons.

Australia remained the leading source market, contributing 30,964 visitors. New Zealand and the United States followed.

Together with Europe, Canada, China and the United Kingdom, these markets made up 88.3 percent of total arrivals. This shows a strong but concentrated market base.

Most visitors were aged between 25 and 64. This group made up 65.2 per cent of arrivals. Those aged 65 and over accounted for 13.3 percent. Children under 14 made up 13 per cent. Youth aged 15 to 24 accounted for 8.5 per cent. The data also shows differences in male and female numbers across several age groups.

Meanwhile, 13,419 Fiji residents travelled overseas last month.

Most departures, at 88.3 per cent, were for short-term stays. Holidays were the main reason at 51.1 per cent. Visits to friends and relatives followed at 38.1 per cent.

Business, employment and education made up smaller shares.