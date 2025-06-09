11 Tavua groups receive community grants

Tavua groups receive community grants.

More than $74,000 in government funding is being channeled directly into grassroots development in Tavua, targeting long-standing community needs often left unmet.

Minister for Public Enterprises, Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts, Charan Jeath Singh, yesterday handed over Multi-Ethnic Grants worth $74,582.16 to 11 community-based organisations, aimed at strengthening local infrastructure and improving everyday living conditions.

Singh said the funding is designed to empower communities to take charge of their own development while promoting unity and inclusion.

He highlighted that several of the approved projects including borehole construction, solar lighting, cemetery upgrades and temple developments address essential services that many communities have struggled to access.

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He expressed confidence that recipient organizations would utilize the funds effectively to enhance their communities and deliver lasting benefits.