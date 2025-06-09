MPilates makes history as Fiji’s first specialized Pilates studio

Fiji’s fitness landscape has reached a new milestone with the launch of its first dedicated Pilates Reformer studio in Nadi, introducing a specialised approach to movement and wellness in the country.

Located at the Nadi Plaza, the studio has been established by fitness trainer Marlene Vuniwaqa, who says the facility was built on a long-standing vision to bring focused Pilates training to Fiji beyond the gym setting.

While Pilates has previously been available as part of general gym programmes, this new studio is the first in Fiji to offer Pilates as its sole and specialised service, centred on reformer-based training.

Vuniwaqa said the idea developed from her personal experience in mat Pilates over the past 10 years, combined with exposure to reformer Pilates overseas.

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She highlighted that setting up the studio did not come without challenges.

She revealed that finding and securing a suitable space, as well as importing the required equipment and machines from overseas, was a challenge. However, she said she is grateful that her vision has finally come to life.

The studio offers structured one-hour sessions priced at $45, as well as private one-on-one sessions at $90. Classes are scheduled throughout the day, including early mornings, lunch hours and evenings, catering mainly to working professionals.

Vuniwaqa noted that demand has grown rapidly since opening, with bookings now secured weeks in advance.

“I see the community or everyone who’s attended the class, you know, they look forward to it because they sleep better and they’re able to move their hips a lot better. The range of motion has improved a lot more. Some people are recovering from injuries and when they go to the physio, the physio says Pilates is actually good for it also. So it has a lot of benefits to it.”

Reformer Pilates uses spring-based resistance machines designed to support controlled movement, improve posture, strengthen core muscles and enhance flexibility and mobility.

Vuniwaqa stressed that the method is suitable for all fitness levels, from beginners to athletes, and is also beneficial for injury recovery and rehabilitation.

Clients visiting the sessions since its opening in February have highlighted that the experience has been rewarding, with noticeable improvements in both physical and mental health.

The launch of this Pilates studio marks a shift in the country’s wellness industry, introducing a more specialised and structured form of training focused on rehabilitation, strength and long-term physical wellbeing.