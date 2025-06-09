FNU champions ethical AI

The Fiji National University is hosting a two-day symposium focused on ethical artificial intelligence and equity, bringing together regional and international participants to discuss the future of AI in the Pacific.

The “Pacific Voices in AI: Designing for Equity” symposium, held at FNU’s Nasinu Campus, aims to create a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and new ideas on how artificial intelligence can be developed in ways that reflect Pacific values and realities.

Speaking at the event, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Corporate Services, Nii-K Plange, said the gathering represents more than an academic exercise, highlighting the region’s growing role in shaping global AI developments.

“This partnership is a clear statement that the Pacific is ready to actively shape, rather than passively receive, the global transformation driven by artificial intelligence.”

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The symposium is being held in partnership with the University of Canterbury through its Digital Education Futures Lab, with support from the Commonwealth of Learning.

Professor Plange says the theme “Designing for Equity” is especially important for the Pacific, noting that equity goes beyond access to technology and includes ensuring AI systems reflect local cultures, languages, and knowledge systems.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Learning and Teaching, Jimaima Lako, said the symposium comes at a critical time as AI continues to reshape higher education globally.

“Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming how we teach, learn, and share knowledge. It is important that the Pacific is not simply adapting to external systems but actively shaping them.”

Professor Lako added that AI development in the region must remain inclusive and culturally grounded, while also supporting national and regional development goals.

The symposium concludes today after two days of discussions on the opportunities and challenges of artificial intelligence in the Pacific.