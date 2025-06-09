Auvray reflects on Bula’s rise

[Source: Bula FC/ Facebook]

Extra Bula FC head coach Stephane Auvray believes his side’s maiden OFC Pro League campaign has been a story of growth, resilience, and transformation as the team continues to find its identity.

As one of the newest sides in the competition, Bula FC was assembled in a short period of time, navigating the challenges of building combinations while competing against more established teams.

Despite the ups and downs, the side has shown steady improvement, emerging as a competitive force heading into the business end of the season.

Auvray says the journey so far has been far from perfect but one that reflects the realities of building a team from scratch.

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“It’s like everything else… ups and downs.”

He explained that while the team initially focused on playing an expansive style of football, struggles in converting chances forced a tactical shift to prioritize results and build confidence within the group.

“We started very well in terms of playing style… but couldn’t capitalize on our chances. We gave up a bit of the playing style to get the wins.”

Now, with belief growing within the squad, Auvray says the focus is on finding the right balance between performance and results to ensure long-term sustainability.

“We have to switch back… better positioning, better game management. It’s not sustainable long-term otherwise.”

Beyond results, the Bula coach highlighted player development as the biggest success story of the season, with the team showing clear signs of growth in mentality and resilience.

“Satisfaction is the ability to transform amateur players into professional players… with determination and a winning mentality.”

Auvray added that the team’s newfound belief has been crucial, allowing them to compete and fight back in difficult situations, something that was missing earlier in the campaign.

“Now we have that belief… and with belief, you can have ambition, and with ambition, you can accomplish great things.”

With that foundation now in place, Bula FC’s focus shifts to maintaining consistency as they continue their push towards the playoffs.