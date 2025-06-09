Early report flags possible negligence in Labasa workplace death

Preliminary findings into a fatal workplace incident in Labasa last month suggest there may have been lapses in safety compliance, with both employer responsibility and worker actions under scrutiny.

The Ministry of Employment has confirmed it has received the investigative report into the death of 47-year-old Ravinesh Prasad, who sustained serious injuries while operating machinery at his workplace in Navakamasisuasua.

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh says while the full report is yet to be reviewed at his level, early indications point to possible negligence in ensuring proper safety measures were in place. He adds that there are also concerns the worker may not have exercised adequate caution at the time of the incident.

“I have not yet been fully advised of the report itself. It is being handled by the Deputy Secretary of Health and Safety and once it comes to my table, I will be able to identify whether the employer is at fault.”

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Singh says senior ministry officials are now reviewing the findings to determine the appropriate course of action, as the Ministry remains committed to strengthening workplace safety. He adds that over the past three years, the Ministry has increased inspections, introduced paperless systems, and modernised aspects of workplace safety laws.

Meanwhile, the proposed Work Care Bill is currently before a parliamentary standing committee and is expected to be tabled during the May session. The legislation is aimed at strengthening occupational health and safety laws and improving protections for workers across the country.