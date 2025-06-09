Pacific rejects vulnerability label

Pacific leaders are rejecting the label of climate vulnerability and are asserting their role in shaping solutions.

Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change Dr Sivendra Michael says the region faces real threats, but it is not defined by them.

He says Fiji and other Pacific countries are taking a direct approach, setting priorities and driving action.

Pacific countries, according to the PS are not waiting for direction, but are identifying solutions that reflect their own needs and realities.

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“The Pacific people are practical. We know what we need. We are clear about the kinds of partnership that will work for us. So what we are looking for is simple. Preparation that delivers.

Michael says there is growing demand for partnerships that respect the region’s voice and deliver outcomes that matter on the ground.

He added that partnerships must deliver tangible results on the ground in communities where it matters most, noting that maintaining this focus will ensure cooperation continues to grow in a meaningful way for Fiji and the wider Pacific.

Chinese Embassy Charge d’affaires Wang Yuan says China is ready to support efforts that bring practical results to communities.

“Climate change bears on humanity’s sheer future. From the global south to the global north, from developing countries to developing countries, we are all passengers aboard the same ship.”

Dr Michael says the region is pushing for cooperation that moves beyond promises, with a focus on delivery and shared responsibility.