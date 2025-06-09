Training helps farmers cash in on honey

Farmers in Sabeto are being trained in beekeeping to boost income and build climate-resilient livelihoods.

Ten farmers took part in a four-day program under the Climate Smart Agriculture initiative. The training focused on practical skills to help farmers start and manage bee colonies.

Participants learned bee biology, hive setup and colony care. They were also trained in honey harvesting and proper handling methods.

The sessions covered how to detect and control pests and diseases. Farmers were shown ways to keep colonies healthy and productive.

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The program also introduced basic marketing skills. Farmers were encouraged to treat beekeeping as an added source of income.

Organisers say the training supports stronger food security and sustainable farming in rural areas.