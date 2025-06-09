Call for action on workplace bullying

Workplace bullying, job insecurity and strained employer–worker relations remain key concerns in workplaces.

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations Agni Deo Singh states these issues are affecting wellbeing and must be addressed urgently.

He is calling for stronger psychosocial dialogue between employers and workers to improve safety, productivity and workplace harmony.

Singh made the remarks at the World Day for Safety and Health at Work pre-celebration for the Northern Division.

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He says safe spaces for communication at work should be treated as a national priority. The Minister stressed that occupational health and safety is a shared responsibility.

He said the government, employers and workers must work together to prevent accidents, illnesses, and fatalities. This year’s theme, ‘Let’s ensure a healthy psychosocial working environment’, focuses on mental, emotional and social wellbeing.

Singh highlighted workload, working hours, job security, leadership styles, workplace relationships and support systems as key factors. He is urging employers and workers to address issues through honest dialogue and mutual respect.