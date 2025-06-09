Lessons key as Bula chase playoffs: Begg

[Source: OFC Pro League/ Facebook]

Extra Bula FC striker Nabil Begg says the team is shifting focus to lessons learned after their 2-0 loss to South Melbourne United, with the race for a top four finish tightening.

Despite the setback, Bula remains third on the table with one crucial match left in Round 5 against table leaders Auckland FC.

The result has added pressure, but the squad is determined to respond.

“I think we came with a motive to grab three points from this game… but we live with a lot of learning, with a lot of lessons.”

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Begg emphasized that while results elsewhere are out of their control, the team’s priority remains on their own performance.

“We cannot control what happens in the top four… we’ll take the positives and work our way through into the next game.”

With a decisive clash still to come, Bula FC will now look to regroup and push for a strong finish as they aim to secure a place in the playoffs.

Bula FC will take on Auckland FC at 7pm this Saturday in Ba.