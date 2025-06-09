Fiji to host 2027 green world awards

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Fiji is set to take centre stage on the global sustainability map after a major international win secured the country the right to host the prestigious Green World Awards in 2027.

The breakthrough comes after the Gaia project, led by Blue Phoenix Group, was named the 2026 Green World “Champion of Champions,” the highest honor awarded by the Green Organization.

The award was announced at a ceremony in Cardiff Castle, Wales, where the Fiji-based initiative ranked first among more than 500 entries worldwide, placing the country firmly among global leaders in environmental innovation.

The win now paves the way for Fiji to host the 2027 awards in April, an event expected to attract international leaders, investors, policymakers, and global media, offering a powerful platform to showcase Fiji’s leadership in climate resilience and sustainable development.

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Founder and CEO of the Green Organization, Roger Wolens, says the achievement elevates Fiji’s standing on the world stage.

The Gaia initiative, based in Dreketi, Vanua Levu, combines regenerative agriculture, eco-tourism, and renewable energy, including plans for a Dark Sky tourism destination and a solar-powered rainforest wellness retreat.

Project Founder Dr Darius Singh said the recognition signals a shift in how Fiji can position itself globally.

With discussions already underway on hosting arrangements, the 2027 event is being seen as more than just an awards ceremony—but a strategic opportunity to drive investment, strengthen Fiji’s green credentials.