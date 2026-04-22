FRIEND marks Earth Day with community milestones in Vanua Levu

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The Foundation for Rural Integrated Enterprises and Development (FRIEND) has marked Earth Day 2026 by highlighting community-led climate resilience and livelihood successes in Vunivutu Village and Mouta Settlement in Vanua Levu.

The event also signals the lead-up to FRIEND’s 25th anniversary, celebrating its work in strengthening rural communities.

Acting CEO Viloki Gohil says the organisation’s efforts are rooted in empowering communities to drive their own sustainable development.

Over the past two and a half years, FRIEND’s Northern Division project has reached 44 communities, training more than 4,000 people and supporting over 1,200 households to establish backyard gardens.

Article continues after advertisement

The initiative has also provided solar lighting, water infrastructure, and income-generating opportunities, particularly for women.

Caritas Australia Program Officer Jaspar McCahon Boersma says supporting communities to care for their environment is key to building a sustainable future.

The event ended with a community showcase of organic farming and value-added products.