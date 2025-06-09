$5 minimum wage falls short of Constitutional right say FTUC

The Fiji Trades Union Congress says Fiji is failing to meet its constitutional obligation to ensure workers earn a just minimum wage.

General Secretary Felix Anthony argues that Section 33 of the 2013 constitution recognizes the right to work at a just minimum wage and is not being complied with.

Anthony says a “just” wage must be a living wage, one that keeps workers above the poverty line and allows them to live with dignity.

He claims current rates fall well short.

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According to Anthony, decisions on minimum wage have become political rather than grounded in fairness to workers.

He stresses that the Constitution requires the State to take reasonable measures, within its available resources, to progressively realize every person’s right to work and to a just minimum wage.

Anthony adds that if the State cannot meet this obligation, it must demonstrate that it lacks the resources to do so.

The FTUC believes the current $5 minimum wage is significantly below the poverty threshold and is calling for an increase closer to $8 per hour.

“If the government can’t do that, then the state must show that they don’t have the available resources not to. It says the state “must”- not “may”. We don’t see a compliance, $5 is much below the poverty line we receive that it should be much closer to $8 minimum wage.”

The union body says without urgent action, many workers will continue to struggle to meet basic living costs.