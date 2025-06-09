Ratu Epeli remembered as humble leader who put people first

The late former President, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau, is being remembered as a leader defined by service, humility, and a deep love for people.

Speaking at the State Funeral Church Service at Albert Park, his daughter Adi Litia Cakobau Nailatikau described him as a proud son of Fiji who witnessed major moments in history but remained grounded in simple values.

“Regardless of such, he remained a proud son of Fiji and often loved watching how things progressed and changed over time in our nation and reflecting to how they were when he was growing up.”

She says Ratu Epeli believed in peace, kindness, and respect, and was known for his practical approach to life and his ability to connect with ordinary people.

Adi Litia highlighted his advocacy work, particularly in raising awareness on HIV and AIDS, and his continued visits to hospitals even after retiring as President.

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She says at his core, he was “people-centred,” always focused on improving the lives of everyday Fijians.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka also paid tribute, describing Ratu Epeli as a leader who served Fiji with dignity, from his role as Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces to Speaker of Parliament and President.

Rabuka says he led by example, guided by values of duty, unity, and service.

Ratu Epeli’s legacy, those gathered heard, will be remembered not just in the offices he held, but in the many lives he touched.