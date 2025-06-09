Plans to tighten penalties on illegal mining

The government is moving to tighten penalties on illegal mining as environmental damage continues to raise concern.

Deputy Secretary for Lands and Mineral Resources Timoci Samisoni said planned law changes would close gaps that have allowed unlawful extraction to continue.

He says feedback from consultations points to growing frustration over weak enforcement.

There are also calls for stronger monitoring and clear accountability, with communities pushing for action.

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“The public has demanded structure penalties for illegal extractions, increased compensation for environmental damages, and more visible monitoring by environment management units.”

Samisoni says the reforms will place environmental protection at the centre, with firm biodiversity safeguards and baseline standards. He adds to ensure landowners are well informed, they will mandate regular awareness and outreach programs to demonstrate their commitment to the process.

Pacific Community Geotechnical Adviser Gary Lee says mining policies must factor in long-term impacts to avoid lasting damage.

“So when you look at minerals broadly, like 83% around there of mineral production is actually non-metals. It’s like sand, gravel, limestone, things like concrete.”

The government is expected to carry out further consultations as it works to strengthen oversight and enforcement across the mining sector.