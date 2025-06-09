Calls for better-targeted climate aid, not just more funding

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji is calling for a shift in how climate aid is delivered to the Pacific, urging development partners to focus on better-targeted, more effective support rather than simply increasing funding levels.

Speaking at an event last night in Suva, Permanent Secretary for Environment Dr Sivendra Michael said the growing scale of climate impacts across the country demands assistance that is practical, aligned with national systems, and sustainable beyond short-term project cycles.

“For Fiji, and for the Pacific, the expectation going forward is not just more support. It is better targeted support”.

Dr Michael highlighted that while international commitments to climate financing continue to grow, small island states like Fiji are under increasing pressure from overlapping challenges, including climate change, rising costs, and global geopolitical tensions.

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He stressed that climate change is no longer a distant threat for Pacific nations, but a present-day reality affecting communities in different ways, from flooding and drought to coastal erosion and village relocation.

The PS noted that recent support from China, including investments in renewable energy, early warning systems, and community-level initiatives, reflects the kind of practical assistance Fiji is seeking.

However, he emphasized that future partnerships must go further in delivering measurable outcomes.

Among Fiji’s top priorities are expanding renewable energy access, particularly for rural and maritime communities and strengthening disaster monitoring systems.

Dr Michael described early warning infrastructure as “essential,” noting that delays in preparedness can cost lives and increase recovery expenses.

Despite the challenges, Michael pushed back against narratives that frame Pacific nations solely as vulnerable, instead portraying them as clear-eyed about their needs and focused on practical solutions.