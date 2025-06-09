Vuluma on fire in Hong Kong

[FILE]

Debutant Tomasi Vuluma Stark continued his impressive start to international rugby, scoring a second-half double to guide the Fiji Airways Fiji men’s 7s side to a 24-10 win over Great Britain in their second pool match at the Hong Kong Sevens.

The young winger has now scored three tries in just two matches on debut, emerging as one of Fiji’s standout performers early in the tournament.

Fiji trailed 10-5 at halftime after Great Britain struck first through Lloyd-Gilmour, who crossed twice to give his side the advantage.

However, Fiji responded strongly in the second spell, with Filipe Sauturaga scoring and converting to level the match at 10-all before Vuluma took control.

Article continues after advertisement

The debutant crossed twice in quick succession to swing the match firmly in Fiji’s favour, showcasing his finishing ability under pressure.

Terio Veilawa, who scored Fiji’s opening try in the first half, later added the final conversion to seal the result.

Great Britain’s challenge faded further after a red card to Jardine, allowing Fiji to dominate the closing stages.

Fiji will face France in their last pool game at 4.13pm tomorrow.