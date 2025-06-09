Dolokoto proud despite Suva’s narrow defeat

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Suva hooker Mesulame Dolokoto says his team gave everything despite falling 27-25 to Naitasiri in a thrilling Farebrother-Sullivan Trophy challenge at Naluwai yesterday.

The visitors pushed the holders to the final whistle and looked poised to snatch victory, but a late opportunity slipped away.

Dolokoto admitted that while the result was disappointing, he was proud of the effort shown by the side.

“It was a good game. We knew what we were getting ourselves into coming up here, with the crowd and the atmosphere. The boys threw the kitchen sink at them. In the last few minutes, we had the opportunity to close it off, but it didn’t go our way. That’s how rugby goes.”

The Flying Fijians front-rower also relished the chance to share the field with his younger brother Paul, calling it one of the highlights of his season.

“It’s a dream come true. I jumped at the opportunity to come back and play for Suva with Paul. I’m really enjoying this season that I’m in right now, and I’m happy to top it off with local rugby.”

Despite the heartbreak of the narrow loss, Dolokoto said Suva would regroup, with the players determined to bounce back stronger in the Skipper Cup competition.

