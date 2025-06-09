Amateur boxing commits to long term development

In a move to prepare for the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics, Fiji boxing coach Cam Todd is taking his top fighters on a series of international tours to get them ready for the world stage.

Todd says he has been focused on providing his top fighters with as much international experience as possible this year.

This has included recent trips to the USA and Australia, with the next major stop being the Men’s and Women’s World Championships in Liverpool, England.

“The team we took to America was a good learning experience, competition was hard, but they needed it, so even though the worlds were an extremely hard tournament, they were as well prepared as we could be.”

Todd is also actively developing the next generation of talent.

He says they have had a very big year with the junior and youth boxers, which included a successful Tri-Nations event with Australia and Samoa.

The Men’s and Women’s World Championships will be held in Liverpool, England, from September 3rd to the 14th.

