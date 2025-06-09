Koya impressed by strong submissions on corporal punishment

Opposition MP and Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights member Faiyaz Koya says he has been impressed by the quality and strength of public submissions on the Education Bill particularly on the issue of corporal punishment.

The committee met with village elders and community representatives in Navua yesterday, including traditional leaders from Namosi, to gather views on the proposed legislation.

Koya says many of the submissions were polished, factually grounded and passionately delivered.

He stressed that the overwhelming majority of those who have made submissions across the country want corporal punishment brought back in some form.

“Currently as it stands, the overwhelming majority in terms of input from the public has been that you should bring it back in some form or another.”

Koya acknowledged that Fiji is a signatory to international conventions and that constitutional provisions must be considered, but says the committee’s role is to listen carefully to the people.

He stressed that the issue should not be politicised, saying the debate is about the education system and the future of Fiji’s children.

While there are differing views, Koya says there appears to be a growing consensus nationwide that some form of discipline framework needs to be revisited.

He adds that the committee will now work to find a balanced approach, taking into account legal obligations, public sentiment and the long-term interests of students.

Consultations on the Education Bill continue as the committee travels across the country gathering submissions.

