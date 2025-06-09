Housing Ministry partners with NGO to improve settlements

The Ministry of Housing and Community Development is strengthening partnerships with non-government organisations to improve conditions in informal settlements not immediately covered under government upgrading programmes.

Permanent Secretary Manasa Lesuma says while government continues to address infrastructure gaps, challenges such as land tenure issues, limited funding and growing urban pressures remain.

To help bridge the gap, the Ministry is working with non-government organisation RISE to deliver interim engineering solutions in selected settlements.

Lesuma says 48 informal settlements have been identified nationwide, with some unable to be upgraded within the next two to three years under existing plans.

Under the arrangement, RISE is assisting with civil works including drainage improvements, road access and other basic infrastructure, ensuring there is no overlap with future government projects.

“If we do not engage more with the communities, and if we are able to come up with a solution with regards to our engagement with RISE, then that is an added bonus for us, particularly in helping convincing the landowners that eventually we will reach them for these civil works,”.

He added that community engagement is central to the partnership, particularly in building trust with landowners and ensuring long-term solutions can be delivered effectively.

