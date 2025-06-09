FRCS clarifies Australian visitor's departure arrangements

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has clarified that it did not detain an Australian visitor following changes to his departure arrangements aboard a yacht.

FRCS says the captain of the yacht, which had a three-person crew, voluntarily informed the authority in writing that the visitor would not be travelling to the vessel’s next overseas destination.

The declaration was taken into account when processing the yacht’s outward clearance.

FRCS says under the Customs Act 1986, vessel masters are required to obtain clearance before departing Fiji and provide accurate information about passengers, crew and travel arrangements.

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The authority confirms that the captain initially held the Australian visitor’s passport.

However, following discussions between FRCS and Immigration, the passport has since been returned to the visitor.

FRCS says the visitor holds a valid outbound ticket and is expected to leave Fiji by the end of October.

The authority maintains that it acted in accordance with its border protection responsibilities under the Customs Act and remains committed to treating visitors with courtesy and respect.