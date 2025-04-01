Councilor allocation talks held ahead of municipal elections

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Local Government Ms. Seema Sharma [Source: Ministry of Local Government/Facebook]

The Ministry of Local Government held two separate consultations yesterday in preparation for the upcoming Municipal Elections.

Minister Maciu Nalumisa says the meeting was held in regards to the determination of the number of councilors for each town and city and the respective wards.

He says the first consultation session was held with representatives from the current registered political parties and the second round of consultation was held with the municipal council’s Special Administrators and their respective Acting chief executives.

He says the consultation aims to discuss the policy and the methodology for determining the number of councilors to be allocated to each ward within a town or city, ensuring fair representations based on population distribution and international electoral standards.

He adds that the municipal councils will be carrying out their own consultations with guidance from the Ministry of Local Government in the weeks to come.

