Aquaculture a key driver of growth for Northern division

Acting Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry, Saimone Tauvoli. [Photo: FILE]

Aquaculture development has been identified as a key pathway for strengthening the fisheries sector and supporting long-term economic growth in Fiji’s Northern Division.

This was highlighted during a visit by the Acting Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry, Saimone Tauvoli, to the Fisheries and Forestry offices at Macuata House in Labasa, where discussions focused on improving operations and promoting sustainable resource management.

During meetings with local fisheries officials, Principal Fisheries Officer North, Tekata Toaisi, outlined ongoing aquaculture initiatives in the region and their potential to enhance food security, create employment and provide sustainable income opportunities for local communities.

Toaisi said aquaculture plays an important role in reducing pressure on wild fish stocks while supporting the growing demand for seafood. He also noted that continued investment in aquaculture could help diversify livelihoods and strengthen the resilience of coastal and rural communities in the North.

Discussions also covered the operational needs required to support aquaculture expansion, including staffing, transportation logistics and regulatory compliance, to ensure sustainable and efficient growth of the sector.

The Ministry says aquaculture development aligns with the government’s broader strategy to promote sustainable fisheries management and long-term economic development, particularly in regions heavily reliant on marine resources.

