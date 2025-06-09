Agriculture Ministry reviews service fees

The Ministry of Agriculture is reviewing its service fees, with Minister Tomasi Tunabuna noting that many rates, including land valuations, disease compensation, and agricultural service fees, have not been updated in years.

Tunabuna says revising the fees is a complex process, requiring technical input from agricultural economists and climate experts to ensure the new figures reflect real conditions on the ground.

“We need agricultural economist’s people who truly understand agriculture and climate to determine the figures for the different rates that must be reviewed. It’s not a simple thing to do.”

Among the fees under review are current abattoir slaughter charges, which the Minister describes as complicated, adding that existing rates are insufficient to sustain operational costs.

However, concerns have been raised that increasing fees could encourage animals to be slaughtered outside approved abattoirs, posing serious disease risks.

ALTA Act lease valuations are also included in the review. Tunabuna says both emotional and economic impacts are being carefully considered before new rates are finalised and submitted.

The Ministry says consultations and technical assessments will guide the process to ensure fair and sustainable rates for farmers and service users.

