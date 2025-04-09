Western intelligence agencies warn spyware threat targeting Taiwan, Tibetan rights advocates

[Source: Reuters]

Western intelligence agencies warned on Tuesday of an increasing threat from Beijing’s security services to use malicious mobile phone applications to surveil Taiwanese independence activists, Tibetan rights advocates and others opposed by the Chinese government.

An advisory, opens new tab issued late on Tuesday warned of “the growing threat” posed by malicious surveillance software deployed by a Chengdu-based contractor reported to have ties to China’s Ministry of Public Security. The advisory was signed by cybersecurity agencies in Britain, the U.S., Canada, New Zealand, Australia and Germany.

Those most at risk include people connected to Taiwanese independence, Tibetan rights, Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, democracy advocates (including in Hong Kong) and the Falun Gong spiritual movement, according to Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre in the advisory.

The warning comes amid increasing tensions surrounding Taiwan, including April 1 Chinese military drills around the island and a March 28 visit to the Philippines by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in which he reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to deterring Chinese aggression in the region.

The Chengdu-based contractor, Sichuan Dianke Network Security Technology Co., Ltd., was linked to the deployment of a pair of distinct malware packages. They were tracked as “BADBAZAAR” and “MOONSHINE” and used to ferret sensitive information from mobile devices while also giving operators remote access to devices’ cameras, microphones and location data, the advisory said.

The warning is for non-governmental organizations, journalists, businesses and other individuals who advocate for or represent the groups, the NCSC said in the advisory.

