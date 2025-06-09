COVID Years push death toll higher

Mortality increased across both sexes, with men consistently recording higher death rates.

It revealed a persistent gap that widened during the pandemic.

The Fiji National Vital Statistics Report 2020–2022 shows deaths rose sharply at the height of COVID-19. Total deaths climbed from 8,144 in 2020 to 9,070 in 2021, marking a clear break from earlier trends.

Deaths eased to 8,853 in 2022, but remained above pre-pandemic levels. The crude death rate followed suit, rising to 9.8 before edging down to 9.5.

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The Fiji Bureau of Statistics states the increase reflects both the direct toll of the pandemic and added strain on the health system. It also points to existing health risks that were intensified during this period.

Life expectancy declined as a result. It dropped from 66.5 years in 2020 to 65.6 in 2021, before recovering slightly to 66.3 in 2022. Women continued to outlive men, maintaining a consistent gap.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services says its mortality data remains the most comprehensive. It includes causes of death and stillbirth classifications, allowing more detailed tracking.

The report also flags weaknesses in data systems. Some reporting gaps persist, limiting a full picture of mortality trends.

It warns that incomplete data can hide emerging health threats. This may delay action and weaken future health planning.