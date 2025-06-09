Emergency fuel plans activated

Participants are drafting contingency plans for each cluster. [Picture:Supplied]

Focused on developing an inter-cluster contingency plan to safeguard critical services, the government is stepping up preparations for potential fuel shortages.

The move comes amid global fuel supply disruptions linked to ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, through the National Disaster Risk Management Office is leading the coordinated effort.

The work is underway at the Fiji Cluster System Fuel Crisis Contingency Planning Workshop. The two-day session brings together government cluster leads and co-leads.

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It aims to strengthen coordination across sectors if fuel supplies are disrupted. Key services include health care, water supply, transport and food security.

The workshop comes as global fuel supply chains face pressure from geopolitical tensions. The government has activated emergency provisions under the Fuel and Power Emergency Act.

Acting Permanent Secretary Mitieli Cama states that fuel is critical to national stability. He says planning must ensure services continue during any disruption.

He stresses that coordination and clear roles are essential. He also highlights the need for timely information-sharing.

Participants are drafting contingency plans for each cluster. These set out priorities, roles, and response actions.

The workshop also introduces standardised reporting tools and 5W tracking systems. These aim to improve real-time coordination during emergencies.

The Ministry states that the outcome will be a unified framework. The goal is to maintain essential services and strengthen national resilience.