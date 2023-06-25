Tributes to 'always smiling' lorry driver killed in ferry terminal crash

[Source: BBC]

The family of a lorry driver killed in a ferry terminal crash have said he will be “sorely missed”.

Livai Boila, 40, from Bournemouth, died following the incident where a white HGV crashed into a set of traffic lights on Town Quay in Southampton.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 05:45 BST on 15 June. Mr Boila was later pronounced dead at Southampton General Hospital.

His family described him as the “life of any party”.

In a statement, they said he was a “loving partner, doting father, beloved brother, son, uncle and grand uncle to all his family in Fiji and the UK”.

Hampshire Constabulary continues to appeal for witnesses to the collision.

The force released Mr Boila’s family tribute, which described him as a “jovial personality, life of any party, always smiling, always joking and ensured smiles from ear to ear”.

They continued: “Livai was a hard worker, diligent and true to himself and always performed to the best of his capabilities.

“He was well loved by his extended family, the Fijian diaspora where he was known and all his colleagues at work.”

Mr Boila’s family said he was a “supportive, loving and comforting partner, the best support system anyone could ever ask for, he was a present and loving father to his son who was his whole world and our rock.

“He will surely and sorely be missed.”