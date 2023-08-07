Five arrested as protest halts elite UCI cycling race

[ Source : BBC ]

Five people have been arrested after a protest halted the Men’s Elite Road Race at the UCI Cycling World Championships in Scotland.

The event was paused with just over 190km (118 miles) of the 271km (168 miles) remaining, with the Edinburgh to Glasgow route blocked west of Falkirk.

The demonstration took place on a narrow stretch of the B818 near the Carron Valley Reservoir.

Police said five people were arrested after the protesters were removed.

Environmental group This Is Rigged claimed responsibility for the demonstration and said four of its activists were involved.

It was reported that protesters glued themselves to the road.

The race, which was won by Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel, was paused for about 50 minutes before restarting.

This Is Rigged recently targeted the Scottish Parliament and Grangemouth oil and gas petrochemical plant.

In a statement posted on social media, This Is Rigged activist Cat said: “The fact that Ineos has been allowed to sponsor a team in the race around the Campsie Fells – which were engulfed in wildfires last month – is a disgrace and an insult to both cycling community and the people of Scotland.

“We cannot continue with business as usual while our country burns and our futures are ruined. Time is of the essence and we need to act like it.”

The group called on the Scottish government to “stand up to Westminster and oppose all new oil and gas, and implement a fair transition now”.

It comes after he will back licences for 100 new oil and gas projects in the North Sea.

Graham Simpson, the Scottish Conservatives net zero and transport spokesman said: “This was a dangerous act of disruption which put both the protesters and athletes in this race at risk.

“It’s utterly nonsensical for a group which claims to stand for environmental protection to target an event promoting active, green travel like cycling – and raises a huge question mark about this publicity-seeking group’s true motives.”

Before the protest, Welsh cyclist Owain Doull and Ireland’s Rory Townsend were part of a nine-strong breakaway that had gone seven minutes clear of the main peloton. The lead group set away ahead of the other riders when the demonstration was cleared.

The race ended with 10 laps of a Glasgow city centre circuit.

Van der Poel won the race despite falling while coming around a bend in the rain-soaked Glasgow city centre.

He saw off competition from two-time Tour De France winner Tadej Pogacar, as well as Wout van Aert and Mads Pedersen.

Road cycling commentator Phil Liggett earlier told the BBC’s Drivetime programme the event was the “pinnacle of the world of cycling”.

“The Tour De France is for the multi-day cyclist and the world championship is for the one-day expert,” he said. “They are the two highest rewards in the world of cycling.”

The race started at 09.30 near the Scottish Parliament before heading through Edinburgh city centre towards the Queensferry Crossing.

After the event, Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken said: “It was great to see the streets of Glasgow provide the backdrop for such a stunning sporting occasion.

“The city turned out in force to watch the men’s road race and spectators were rewarded with an incredible display of skill, stamina and bravery.

“The crowds generated a superb atmosphere to spur the riders on and there was drama right to the end.

“This an event that will have been viewed all across the world and Glasgow has again shown its passion for sport before a global audience.”

What are the UCI Cycling World Championships?

The race is part of the UCI Cycling World Championships which sees the world’s best cyclists compete across a range of disciplines being brought together for the first time in one “mega event”.

It will see action nationwide – from mountain biking in the Tweed Valley to elite track cycling in Glasgow’s Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.

There will also be time trials around Stirling and para-cycling road races in Dumfries.

The Women’s Elite Road Race on Sunday 13 August follows a 154km (96 mile) route from Loch Lomond to Glasgow via the Stirling countryside. It ends with six laps of Glasgow city centre.