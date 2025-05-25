Nasilasila and Fisher named best players for 25' award

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua lock Isoa Nasilasila and Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s lock Alfreda Fisher have been named the Men’s and Women’s Players of the Year recipients at the 2025 Drua Annual Presentation and Awards Night.

Speaking to the media after receiving their awards, the duo echoed similar sentiments of attending the event without expecting anything and believed there were other players more deserving of the award.

However, they both thanked the coaches, staff and supporters for believing in them and selecting them to receive the biggest awards of the evening.

Article continues after advertisement

For Fisher, this award was especially dedicated to her father who also celebrated his birthday today.

Meanwhile, Ponipate Loganimasi received three awards, scooping the Rookie of the Year, Men’s Moment of the Year Award and Fan Player of the Year Awards.

Co-captain Frank Lomani was awarded the ANZ Personal Development Award.

Tuidraki Samusamuvodre was awarded the Tanoa Hotels Community Champion Men.

Josivini Naihamu was awarded the 2025 Encore Women’s Rookie of the Year.

Salaseini Railumu was awarded the 2025 Fan Player of the Year.

Vitalina Naikore was awarded the 2025 Punjas Women’s Players’ Player of the Year, while Elia Canakaivata was awarded the Fiji Sun Men’s Players’ Player of the Year.

Zuriel Togiatama was awarded the MOGUL Dausoko Award.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.