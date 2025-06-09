Auvray rues slow start in Bula loss

[Source: OFC Pro League/ Facebook]

A slow start proved costly for Bula FC as they went down 2-0 to South Melbourne United in Ba, with striker Kyle Auvray admitting his side paid the price early.

Despite a stronger second-half showing, the damage had already been done, leaving Bula unable to recover.

“I think it’s an unfortunate result… the other team came out on the front foot and we ultimately paid the price.”

Bula showed improved intensity after the break, responding to the challenge and tightening up defensively, but were unable to find a way back into the contest.

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“We came back out and showed a little more character… we knew we needed to step it up.”

Auvray credited the team’s response in the second half but acknowledged the early deficit was too much to overcome.

“The other team put a lot of intensity and I think we matched better in the second half… but unfortunately we were already down two.”

Despite the loss, the striker said he remains proud of the team’s effort as they look to bounce back in their remaining fixture.