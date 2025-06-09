South Melbourne seal top four spot with win over Bula

[Source: OFC Pro League]

South Melbourne FC have all but secured their place in the top four of the OFC Pro League after an impressive victory over Extra Bula FC in Ba.

The win strengthens their grip on second place, dealing a blow to Bula’s hopes of climbing further up the standings on home soil. In wet and testing conditions, the visitors showed composure and class to control the contest from early on.

Head coach Sinisa Cohadzic welcomed back several key players, including captain Marco Jankovic and forward Yuki Uchida, giving his side a timely boost following their previous defeat.

The fresh lineup made an immediate impact, with Uchida opening the scoring after finishing off a well-weighted through ball from Max Mikkola.

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Mikkola then doubled the advantage less than ten minutes later, producing a stunning long-range strike that left goalkeeper Didier Desprez with no chance.

South Melbourne continued to threaten before halftime, with Uchida and Nahuel Bonada both going close as they finished the opening spell strongly.

Bula FC looked to respond in the second half, with coach Stephane Auvray making changes at the break in search of momentum.

Despite improving spells, clear chances were limited, with Adam Supyk coming closest after firing narrowly wide.

Substitute Nabil Begg also had a late opportunity to pull one back, but his effort drifted past the post as time began to run out.

Heavy rain added to the challenge, but South Melbourne remained composed, managing the closing stages effectively.

With six minutes of added time, Bula pushed for a way back, but the visitors held firm to secure a crucial result that puts them in a strong position heading into the final stages of the competition.