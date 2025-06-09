Qoliqoli owners protest dredging plan

Traditional qoliqoli owners from the Vanua o Nabekavu in Nakalou, Macuata are raising concerns over a proposed dredging project at the mouth of the Dreketi River.

Village elder Ulaiasi Matia says the fishing grounds are their main source of livelihood and must be protected.

They say early preparations are already visible in the area, including pipes installed and floating in the water, and a dredging vessel anchored nearby ahead of any official operations.

In a peaceful stand, qoliqoli owners are calling for transparency and proper engagement before any dredging work begins.

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“We are not happy and frustrated about this development. No consultation was done, and we are surprised to see preparations already taking place. Where is the people’s voice? Who is responsible? Please consult us first.”

“This fishing ground is our life. Everything we have comes from here. We strongly oppose any development done without our consent.”

Villagers claim they were not properly consulted and fear the project could damage their fishing grounds and marine ecosystem, which they depend on for their livelihoods.

However, Xinfa under Houyilin Wood (Fiji) Pte Limited says all legal requirements have been met for the project, including approval of the Environmental Impact Assessment by the Ministry of Environment. The company maintains the project has followed due process.

FBC News has sent questions to the Ministry of Environment and the Macuata Provincial Council and is awaiting responses.