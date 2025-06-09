World 7s Series

Fiji 7s to honour Ratu Epeli

Mataiasi Stark Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

April 16, 2026 2:26 pm

The Fiji Airways Fiji men’s 7s team will pay tribute to the late former President Ratu Epeli Nailatikau during this weekend’s tournament in Hong Kong, as the nation prepares to lay him to rest on Bau Island.

Ratu Epeli, a respected national leader, was also a strong supporter of Fiji rugby, maintaining close ties with the national sevens side over the years.

Head coach Osea Kolinisau acknowledged the impact Ratu Epeli had on the team, reflecting on moments when he personally engaged with players during his time as President.

“Our condolences to Ratu Epeli’s family… he’s a big part of our nation and always supported the team.”

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Kolinisau recalled meeting the late President during international tournaments, highlighting his consistent presence and encouragement.

“Met him a few times at the Singapore Sevens… he was always there supporting us.”

The Fiji 7s coach confirmed the team will carry his memory onto the field.

“We will honour him this weekend when we play.”

As the country mourns the loss of one of its respected leaders, the national team will look to pay tribute in the best way they know, through their performance on the field.

The Hong Kong 7s kicks off tomorrow, and you can watch all of Fiji’s matches on FBC TV.

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