Partial closure on Semo Bypass Road for overnight works

[Semo Bypass detour route]

The Fiji Roads Authority is advising motorists of a partial closure on Semo Bypass Road this Friday night to allow for essential maintenance works.

The works, which include culvert installation and road resheeting, will take place from 8pm to 5am on 18th April.

Temporary traffic management measures will be in place during this period.

FRA is urging motorists to drive with caution, follow all traffic signs and adhere to speed limits when passing through the work zone.

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The authority adds that the schedule is subject to weather conditions.