Seaweed harvest surges in Tailevu

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Seaweed production in the Central Division is gaining strong momentum, with the Ministry of Fisheries reporting a successful two-day operation in Natila, Tailevu.

The Ministry’s Seaweed Team established a new 80 by 20 metre farming plot, expanding the growing area while also carrying out maintenance to protect existing crops.

Harvest results have been significant, with 606 kilograms of wet seaweed collected on the first day, followed by another 603.4 kilograms this morning.

All harvested seaweed has been transferred to drying racks for processing, marking a key step towards market-ready production.

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Officials say the consistent output reflects growing productivity and highlights the potential of sustainable aquaculture in the region.

The Ministry adds that continued efforts in Natila are helping strengthen livelihoods while boosting Fiji’s seaweed industry.