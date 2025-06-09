Report delays affect health workers

Community health workers across Fiji are facing challenges with the timely submission of monthly reports, which are required to access their $200 monthly allowance.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Atonio Lalabalavu confirmed that the allowance is only processed once reports are submitted, but delays in report delivery from some workers have resulted in late payments.

“In many cases, reports are submitted late, and the process of accessing the $200 allowance is often lengthy and delayed. We want to support them and ensure they receive the recognition and support they deserve for the valuable work they do.”

The issue has raised concerns among community health workers, particularly those serving in remote and hard-to-reach areas, where connectivity and transport constraints often make it difficult to complete and submit documentation on time.

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He says the reporting system is essential for tracking community health activities, but efforts are underway to improve support and ensure workers are not disadvantaged by logistical challenges.