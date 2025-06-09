King Tupou VI pays tribute to Ratu Epeli at State House

[King Tupou VI of Tonga paying his final respects to the late Ratu Epeli Nailatikau]

His Majesty King Tupou VI of Tonga has paid tribute to the late former President Ratu Epeli Nailatikau during a solemn visit to the State House this morning.

The King stood in quiet reflection before the casket as the late statesman lay in state, joining grieving family members and the nation in mourning.

He was accompanied by members of the Tongan royal family, including Princess Salote Mafilao Pilolevu, in a moment marked by deep respect and emotion.

Following the tribute, His Majesty met with members of Ratu Epeli’s family, including Ratu Kamisese Vuna Nailatikau and Adi Litia Cakobau.

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The visit, though brief, underscored the deep historical and royal ties between Fiji and Tonga, and honoured the legacy of a leader whose service extended across the Pacific.