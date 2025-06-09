Authorities balance law and welfare in tackling street begging

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Social Protection is exploring legal avenues to address the growing number of street dwellers and beggars amid rising concerns for their welfare in urban centres.

Minister Sashi Kiran confirmed discussions are underway with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to examine laws regarding the neglect of elderly and vulnerable individuals.¤

The Minister says that while begging is classified as an offence, enforcement is not a straightforward solution.

“So it is difficult for us to take them home, and now we are talking to the Director of Public Prosecutions. There are provisions in family law if a person is neglected, whether they are mental health patients or older persons, they can be charged if they don’t provide basic necessities.”

Article continues after advertisement

Kiran adds that some beggars have families who may be neglecting them; under the law, relatives can be held responsible for failing to provide proper care.

She says while laws allow for charges under minor offences, including against beggars, taking legal action against elderly individuals could trigger public backlash, making the situation difficult as efforts continue to focus on providing support on the ground.

Acting Attorney General Siromi Turaga says they are focused on assisting those in need.

“So what we are doing now is actually working in that direction. What we do, they need help. And in help, there is a diversion, treatment and also an alternative boost to improve their mindset”

Legal action would only be a last resort after repeated assistance efforts fail. Authorities continue to balance upholding the law with providing compassionate care for vulnerable citizens.