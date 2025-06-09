Fijiana focused ahead of Hong Kong 7s

Discipline and execution has been two of the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side’s focus over the past few days ahead of the Hong Kong 7s this weekend.

Coach Richie Walker says they know how important this tournament is, and hopes they can get the job done and make their country proud.

He says apart from these two main areas; they have just been fine tuning other areas of their game.

“Right now it’s just our execution and discipline. If we can get the ball to our bigger players and have them off-load, we should be able to cross over for tries. And maintaining discipline as well will allow the girls to do this.”

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They play Japan first on Friday at 8.44pm, before taking on Brazil on Saturday at 12.01am and you can watch it Live on FBC Sports.