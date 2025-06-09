Rising investor interest lifts Fiji market

The Fijian stock market, run by the South Pacific Stock Exchange, has made a strong start to 2026, with trading reaching $61.2 million by March.

This has already passed the yearly totals from 2016 to 2024 and is close to beating the $62.6 million recorded in 2025. The increase is mainly due to more institutional investors taking part.

More companies are also showing interest in listing and raising money through the stock market, showing growing confidence in the sector.

SPX CEO Sheraj Obeyesekere says the market has reached several key milestones, with growth in investment, new business activity, and rising foreign interest.

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“What is encouraging is that this progress is not limited to one area and is taking place on multiple fronts. We are seeing companies raising capital through various tools in the market, a new entrant coming into the stockbroking industry, increased participation from institutional investors, and growing interest from foreign investors.”

In another major step, the Reserve Bank of Fiji and SPX have approved a new firm, SUN Stockbrokers, which will be the first new stockbroker in 25 years.

He adds that this is expected to improve access and attract more investors.

Foreign investment has also increased, with $15 million recorded in just three months—much higher than previous years, where it stayed below $1 million.

These developments show growing confidence and signal that Fiji’s stock market is entering a new phase of growth.