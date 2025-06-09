Pregnant victim slain in brutal attack

Graphic evidence was presented in the Suva High Court as the State closed its case in a murder trial involving Apisai Madigibuli.

Post-mortem images of his late partner Kitiana Baravilala were shown in court as prosecutors detailed the extent of her injuries.

Senior medical officer Dr Vandana Prasad, based at the emergency department of CWM Hospital, told the court she clearly recalls April 25. She said police brought in a woman with a knife lodged in her neck.

Dr Prasad said she checked for signs of life but found none. She said the victim had fixed, dilated pupils, no breathing, and no brain activity. She also noted severe blood loss before requesting a forensic post-mortem.

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The State’s final witness, a police pathologist Dr Sainiana Ratuki, confirmed the findings of the post-mortem. She told the court Baravilala died from severe sharp force trauma to the neck, leading to massive blood loss.

The court heard the victim had multiple defensive wounds on her arms. There were two stab wounds to the neck, one of which severed the spinal cord. She also suffered a partial amputation of her left wrist.

The pathologist said internal examination confirmed extensive blood loss. She also revealed Baravilala was four months pregnant and the unborn child was female.

The court was told the knife could not be easily removed as its tip had bent and hooked on to the bone in the neck.

Following the evidence, the State closed its case. Justice Dane Tuiqereqere informed Madigibuli of his options, including giving evidence, remaining silent, or calling witnesses.

The trial continues tomorrow.