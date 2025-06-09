Suva Retailers call for temporary business closure to honour Ratu Epeli

[Photo: FILE]

Business owners in the Capital City are calling for a temporary closure in honour of the late former President, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau.

Suva Retailers Association (SRA) president Jitesh Patel says the association is calling on all its members and the wider business community in Suva to observe a temporary closure of businesses on Friday, 17 April 2026, from 9:45am to 11:30am.

He says the period of closure coincides with the funeral procession, during which the late statesman’s body will be carried through the city of Suva on his final journey home.

Patel says the initiative is a collective gesture of respect and gratitude from the

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business community.

“Ratu Epeli Nailatikau was a distinguished leader whose contributions to Fiji spanned decades of dedicated service. His leadership, humility, and commitment to national unity have left a lasting legacy on our country. As a business community, we recognise the important role he played in supporting stability, growth, and confidence in Fiji’s economic and social development.”

Patel says the late former President was widely respected for his efforts in fostering national unity, strengthening governance, and supporting inclusive progress across all sectors, including the business community.

He says the SRA is encouraging all businesses, including non-members, to participate in this symbolic act of solidarity, allowing staff and members of the public the opportunity to pay their respects as the procession passes through the capital.

“This is a moment for us, as a nation, to pause, reflect, and honour a remarkable son of Fiji. We encourage all businesses to stand together in this act of respect.”

Patel says normal business operations may resume after 11:30am.