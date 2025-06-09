“Fiji means everything to me”: Jackson’s emotional farewell

There was emotion and gratitude as Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson confirmed he will step away from the club at the end of the 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

After years of service that stretched beyond the Drua into the Flying Fijians setup, Jackson spoke from the heart about what Fiji and the team have meant to him.

His decision, he says, comes not just from professional timing—but from family and sacrifice.

“Fiji means everything to me… it means a lot to my family and everything that I’ve been through in this wonderful country and this wonderful team. I will sorely miss it.”

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Jackson took time to acknowledge the people who have been part of his journey, from players and staff to supporters and the wider rugby community.

“I just want to say a massive thank you… to the staff, the players, the coaches, everyone involved in this country and this great team.”

The departing coach also paid tribute to the media and fans who have followed and supported the Drua’s journey since its early days.

“You guys have done an amazing job supporting myself and the club.”

While his connection to Fiji remains strong, Jackson admitted the time has come to step away and prioritise family.

“It just feels like the right time… I’ve given up a lot, and now it’s time to give back to my family.”

Despite the announcement, Jackson made it clear his focus remains firmly on the task ahead, with the Drua still chasing a playoff spot.

“We’ve got six important games… and that’s where the focus is now.”

The Drua will take on the Brumbies at 9.35pm this Saturday in Canberra, and you can watch it live on FBC Sports HD on the Walesi set-top box.