Fishermen call for halt to dredging plans in Dreketi

Fisherman Semisi Naborisi. [Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

Fishermen in Nakalou, Macuata, are calling for urgent intervention to prevent potential damage to their fishing grounds from a proposed dredging project at the mouth of the Dreketi River.

Fisherman Semisi Naborisi says the area is rich in marine life and supports a thriving ecosystem that many families depend on for their livelihood.

He warns that any dredging activity could lead to a decline in fish stocks and disrupt the balance of the marine environment.

Naborisi stresses that proper consultation is critical, as it allows those who rely on the fishing grounds to have a voice in any proposed development.

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“I grew up in this fishing ground. I know where to fish and what is available. Seeing this happening is very concerning, and it needs proper consultation.”

Villagers say they are not against development but are calling for meaningful engagement before any work begins.

The people of Nakalou, who are traditional qoliqoli owners under the Vanua o Nabekavu, believe consultation is the only way forward, as many residents from Dreketi and nearby communities rely on these fishing grounds for their daily survival.