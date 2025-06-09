Dredging plan raises alarm over shark sanctuary

[Left - Fisherman Semisi Naborisi | Right - Dredging pipes]

A known sanctuary for hammerhead sharks at the mouth of the Dreketi River is now at the centre of growing concern from traditional qoliqoli owners in Macuata.

Elders of the Vanua o Nabekavu are questioning the decision by authorities to approve a proposed dredging project in the area.

The project, to be carried out by Xinfa under Houyilin Wood (Fiji) Pte Limited, has raised fears over potential damage to marine ecosystems that rely on the river as a safe habitat.

Qoliqoli owner Peni Rakanace says the Dreketi River, known as Fiji’s deepest river, has long served as a sanctuary for hammerhead sharks and other marine life.

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He says the proposed dredging contradicts efforts to protect marine resources and raises serious environmental concerns.

Another villager, Ulaiasi Matia, says the fishing grounds are their only source of food and income, and losing it is not an option.

“This fishing ground is our life. Everything we have comes from here. We strongly oppose any development done without our consent.”

Villagers say they are not against development but are calling for proper consultation, warning the project could affect the ecosystem and livelihoods across nearby communities.

However, Xinfa says the proposed dredging is part of an emergency desilting plan aimed at reducing flood risks in the area.

The company maintains that all legal processes have been followed in approving the project.