Jackson keeps Drua grounded ahead of Brumbies test

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Staying grounded and focused is the key message from Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson as his side prepares for a tough away clash against the Brumbies in Canberra this Saturday.

With finals hopes still alive, the Drua are approaching the match with a clear mindset following their recent performance.

The team understands the challenge ahead, especially after already facing the Brumbies earlier in the season.

Jackson stressed that professionalism and clarity of purpose remain central to their approach.

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“Professional sport is what I said to them… players come, players go, coaches come, coaches go. We’re all here for the club and to perform on the field.”

The Drua coach believes the squad is fully aware of what is at stake as they enter a crucial stretch of the season.

“We’ve got an important game ahead… we know where we sit as a squad and as a team.”

Jackson also outlined the path needed to keep their playoff ambitions alive.

“We had seven games… if we win five of those, we make the playoffs. We’ve done one, so now it’s about the next one.”

With momentum building, Jackson acknowledged the challenge of facing a strong Brumbies side on their home

“It’s going to be a very tough match in Canberra.”

The Drua will take on the Brumbies at 9.35pm this Saturday in Canberra, and you can watch it live on FBC Sports HD on the Walesi set-top box.