Rental car industry calls for tighter regulation amid growing pressure

The Fiji Rental Cars Association is calling for stronger regulation of the industry, warning that illegal operators and current policies are putting pressure on legitimate businesses and affecting tourism.

The association says unregulated operators are undercutting licensed companies by avoiding taxes and taking customers, creating an uneven playing field.

Treasurer Ahmed Faruk says proper oversight is critical as the sector plays a key role in serving both locals and visitors.

He is urging Government to either bring illegal operators into the system or remove them to ensure fair competition.

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Faruk also raised concerns over the five-year vehicle age limit, saying operators struggle to recover loan costs within that timeframe.

“When we look at it, we have five years to pay our loans and we don’t have time to enjoy the benefits of having a free vehicle.”

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister for Commerce and Business Development Sachida Nand says Government is focused on improving the ease of doing business while addressing immediate challenges.

Nand says the broader goal is to drive investment, grow the economy and ensure long-term prosperity for Fiji.